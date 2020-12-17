Critical Survey: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.13 billion 10.24 $787.55 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 0.00 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hang Lung Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

