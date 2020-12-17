Critical Survey: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and LICT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 9.21 $1.14 million $0.07 105.71 LICT $118.38 million 2.96 $26.74 million N/A N/A

LICT has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of LICT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and LICT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46% LICT 28.50% N/A N/A

Summary

Crexendo beats LICT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other related services. The company operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 32,045 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) lines; 4,911 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,484 miles of copper cable; and 745 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

