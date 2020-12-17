Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.60

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.60 and last traded at $65.72, with a volume of 2589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

