CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) (ETR:CE2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) (ETR:CE2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CE2 stock opened at €11.28 ($13.27) on Tuesday. CropEnergies AG has a 52-week low of €5.97 ($7.02) and a 52-week high of €16.26 ($19.13). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.18 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17.

About CropEnergies AG (CE2.F)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

