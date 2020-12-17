CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,330,560.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 24,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $4,330,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roxanne S. Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Roxanne S. Austin sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,193,840.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Roxanne S. Austin sold 2,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $291,460.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $2,819,800.00.

CRWD opened at $179.79 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.55 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 469.3% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

