Cryptaur (CPT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,475.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,475.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00377294 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.