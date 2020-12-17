Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and $4,557.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00380840 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

