Cryptopay Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $367.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00369316 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,806 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

