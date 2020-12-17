CSFB Boosts Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$29.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.24.

TSE IMO opened at C$24.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.58. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

