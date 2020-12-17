CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.01

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.01 and last traded at $116.01, with a volume of 2590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.99.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $215,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $718,380. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $60,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

