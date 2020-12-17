DA Davidson Increases Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $21.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DFIN stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $590.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 452,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

