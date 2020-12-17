DA Davidson Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $25.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens cut Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Construction Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.