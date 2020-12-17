DAD Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. DAD has a total market cap of $24.08 million and $1.49 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One DAD token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00059756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00367705 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022741 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official website is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars.

