Dai (DAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $196.28 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $196.28 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00380875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $553.02 or 0.02407522 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,134,126,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,126,291 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

