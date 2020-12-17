Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $297.24 on Thursday. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $410.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average is $273.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Daily Journal by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

