Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $47.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at $90,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

