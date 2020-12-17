Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) shares rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 112,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 57,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It focuses on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp. in September 2014.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.