Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dana by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dana by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 150,471 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Dana by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,237 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

