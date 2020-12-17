Dana (NYSE:DAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.77

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 37826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dana by 58.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 179,497 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dana by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 150,471 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

