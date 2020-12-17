Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.77

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 37826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

