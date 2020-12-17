Darden Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.97.

DRI opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

