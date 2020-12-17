Dash (DASH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $648.71 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Dash has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $648.71 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $107.95 or 0.00473861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002443 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014091 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 5,001.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.52 or 0.01806409 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,870,656 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

