Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $317,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,034.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $269,336.16.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,483.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

