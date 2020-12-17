Datamine 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,157.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $311,551.93 and approximately $31,157.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00056795 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005125 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,978,238 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.