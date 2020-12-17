DATx (DATX) Price Up 76.9% This Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One DATx token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $406,073.93 and $281,068.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATx has traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00370677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $554.00 or 0.02364878 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.