Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s (PLAY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 46.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of PLAY opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

