DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,006. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 63.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after buying an additional 306,617 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $23,758,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $23,972,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.