Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $296.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.68.

NYSE:DE opened at $261.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.36 and its 200 day moving average is $206.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

