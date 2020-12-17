Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Deere & Company stock opened at $261.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.36 and its 200 day moving average is $206.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,861,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

