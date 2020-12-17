Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF.V) (CVE:DEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.95

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF.V) (CVE:DEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 917941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$168.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

About Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF.V) (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

