DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Scott R. Pancoast Sells 6,000 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,758.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DMTK stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 9.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 255,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 1,587.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,858 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 201,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.