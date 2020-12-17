Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $43.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Cohu stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.74. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cohu by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

