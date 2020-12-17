Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,108.42 ($40.61).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,939.28 ($38.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £68.74 billion and a PE ratio of 49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,851.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,728.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders acquired 872 shares of company stock worth $2,481,923 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.