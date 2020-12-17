Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s share price rose 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 189,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 44,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $334.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.74). Sell-side analysts predict that Diginex Limited will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Diginex Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

