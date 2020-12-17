DigitalBits Hits One Day Trading Volume of $542,608.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and $542,608.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00471790 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002452 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 5,125.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.01730712 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

