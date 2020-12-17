Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.00

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 94.10 ($1.23), with a volume of 808834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.10 ($1.23).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.79.

Get Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) news, insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein bought 23,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £19,808.78 ($25,880.30).

About Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.