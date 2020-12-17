DMarket (DMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $395,417.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $395,417.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00060812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00379066 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DMarket

DMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

