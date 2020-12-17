dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.90

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 9124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of dMY Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $893,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,282,000.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

