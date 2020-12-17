Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.61.

D stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,758.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,882,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 663,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,211,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

