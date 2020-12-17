Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 172,530 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,666,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.