Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Sells $218,503.50 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $60.46 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $60.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Domo by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

