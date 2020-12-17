Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOMO. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Domo stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $60.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,497,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,345 over the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Domo by 712.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 475,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

