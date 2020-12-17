DragonVein Hits One Day Volume of $26,563.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $26,563.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,809.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.01402685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00084609 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00280177 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005489 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.