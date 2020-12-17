DREP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $750,026.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. DREP has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $750,026.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00782726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00164730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00124023 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

