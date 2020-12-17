DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Sells $347,514.30 in Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul sold 20,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cynthia Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $78,599.04.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $556,752.60.

DSPG stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $388.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

