DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) PT Raised to $20.00 at Lake Street Capital

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get DSP Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $16.47 on Thursday. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $388.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $556,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066 in the last three months. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.