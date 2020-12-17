DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.