Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €40.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.05 ($36.52).

ETR DUE traded up €0.80 ($0.94) on Thursday, hitting €31.42 ($36.96). The stock had a trading volume of 261,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a one year high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is €28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.85.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

