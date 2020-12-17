Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches Market Cap of $15.38 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $15.38 million and $5.24 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

