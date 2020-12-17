Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DND. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE DND traded up C$1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.19. 75,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,419. Dye & Durham Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -52.79.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

